NFL Schedule Release ‘21 to include Matthew Stafford

In case you have not yet heard, this coming Wednesday is a big day for the NFL as the league will release their schedule for the upcoming 2021 season.

As part of the show, former Detroit Lions quarterback Matthew Stafford will be a special guest.

From NFL:

Three-Hour Show Airs Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET

Featured Guests on ‘Schedule Release ’21’ Include –

Play-by-Play Announcers Jim Nantz, Al Michaels & Joe Buck

Los Angeles Rams QB Matthew Stafford

Chicago Bears HC Matt Nagy

Full Team Schedules Available on NFL.com & the NFL App

The 2021 NFL Schedule powered by AWS will be released on Wednesday, May 12 at 8:00 PM ET on NFL Network, NFL.com and the NFL app.

NFL Network’s coverage is highlighted by Schedule Release ’21 Presented by Verizon at 8:00 PM ET, a three-hour show which breaks down the 2021 NFL regular season schedule, division by division, analyzing the top matchups and primetime games.

The NFL GameDay Morning crew anchors Schedule Release ’21, with 2021 Sports Emmy nominee Rich Eisen joined by analysts Kurt Warner, Michael Irvin and Steve Mariucci from inside SoFi Stadium – site of Super Bowl LVI – along with Colleen Wolfe.

Schedule Release ’21 features live on-location reports from Mike Giardi (Gillette Stadium), Aditi Kinkhabwala (Heinz Field), Kim Jones (MetLife Stadium), Jane Slater (The Star) and Mike Yam (Levi’s Stadium).

Additional coverage on Schedule Release ’21 is provided by Cynthia Frelund and Joe Thomas, along with Kimmi Chex offering a Fantasy perspective on the 2021 NFL schedule.

Featured guests on Schedule Release ’21 include:

Los Angeles Chargers head coach Brandon Staley

Tampa Bay Buccaneers linebacker Lavonte David

Arizona Cardinals safety Budda Baker

Live streaming of NFL Network is available across multiple devices (smartphone, PC, tablet and connected TVs) through the NFL app or NFL.com/watch for subscribers of participating NFL Network providers.

Digitally, NFL.com and the NFL app provides complete team-by-team and weekly schedules of all regular season games, listing opponents, sites and times, as well as comprehensive coverage of the 2021 NFL schedule including:

Judy Battista’s biggest takeaways from the 2021 NFL schedule

biggest takeaways from the 2021 NFL schedule Cynthia Frelund’s win projections for all 32 teams

win projections for all 32 teams Around the NFL’s Dan Hanzus breaks down the best revenge games, Marc Sessler lists the toughest schedules and Nick Shook offers the most forgiving schedules

breaks down the best revenge games, lists the toughest schedules and offers the most forgiving schedules Adam Schein presents his nine best primetime games

The 2021 NFL season will feature each team playing 17 regular-season games and three preseason gamesfor the first time, providing fans an extra week of regular-season NFL action. The 17th game will feature teams from opposing conferences that finished in the same place within their division the previous season, with the AFC as the home conference for the 17th game in 2021.