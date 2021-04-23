NFL scout speculates Detroit Lions could pass on top talent at No. 7

Sharing is caring!

When it comes to the 2021 NFL Draft, we still do not have a bead on what the Detroit Lions will do with the No. 7 overall pick.

The correct move would be to trade the pick to the highest bidder, and I believe there will be a bidder or two, but if there is not, they will have to make a very tough decision about who to select with the No. 7 pick.

Many (not all) seem to agree that if OT Penei Sewell slides down to No. 7 that the Lions would be making a big mistake but not selecting him. After all, Sewell is the best OT prospect in the draft, right? If it were not for 4 or 5 solid QB options, Sewell would arguably be a top 3 pick, right?

Well, according to Dave Birkett of the Detroit Free Press, an NFL scout has speculated to him that if both Sewell and OT Rashawn Slater are both available, the Lions might go with Slater as he is the “safe” pick at this point.

I had a scout speculate to me the other day that the Lions might go Rashawn Slater over Sewell if both are on the board. Slater is the safer pick, and can play any position. But Sewell is a stud with the potential to be one of the premier tackles in the game.

Nation, if Sewell and Slater are both available, which one are you taking if you are the Detroit Lions?