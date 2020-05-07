NFL screws Detroit Lions royally with 2020 schedule

Now that the Detroit Lions schedule has had some time to sink in, it is apparent that they got screwed by the NFL.

Don’t get me wrong, I am not a conspiracy theorist saying the NFL is out to get the Lions like some people are, but there is no doubt that Lions got the shaft when it comes to their 2020 schedule.

The reason I say this is for three main reasons.

Bye Week Blunders

When it comes to NFL schedules, each team gets one bye week per season. Most NFL coaches and experts agree that the later the bye week, the better. Well, the Lions have their 2020 bye week in Week 5, the earliest possible time…FOR THE SECOND-STRAIGHT SEASON! Thanks, NFL.

Not Enough Home Cooking

When all is said and done, every NFL team plays eight home games and eight away games. That being said, getting off to a hot start seems to go a long way in the NFL and that will be difficult for the Lions to do in 2020 as four of their first six games will be on the road.

IF the Lions can weather the storm over their first six games, they will set themselves up nicely for the remainder of the season. Unfortunately, the NFL schedule makers did not make things easy by making them travel early on.

Not Prime Time

Though they may not always win, the Detroit Lions seem to rise to the occasion when they have the opportunity to host a prime time game. Unless you count Thanksgiving Day, the Lions currently do not have a single Thursday Night, Sunday Night, or Monday Night game on their schedule, home or away.

It’s always exciting to get to see the Lions play in prime time but apparently, the NFL would rather screw Detroit.

