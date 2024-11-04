fb
Monday, November 4, 2024
Detroit Lions

NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Explains Brian Branch Ejection

W.G. Brady
In the wake of Brian Branch's controversial ejection during the Detroit Lions' game against the Green Bay Packers, NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Perry Fewell provided clarity on the decision-making process surrounding the penalty. Following a head-to-head hit on Packers receiver Bo Melton, Branch was ejected, sparking debate among fans and analysts about the nature of the call.

Brian Branch

Automatic Ejection?

During an interview with PFWA pool reporter Rob Demovsky, Fewell addressed whether the ejection was automatic. “Not automatic. We reviewed all the angles, and we clearly felt that he had time and space to make a different choice, as the act was a flagrant foul. And he clearly had the opportunity to avoid the head and neck area,” Fewell stated. This insight highlights the league's commitment to player safety while also acknowledging the context of the play.

Decision-Making Process

Fewell further elaborated on the decision-making process, clarifying that the determination of the penalty was made in “concert” with officials both on the field and in New York. “We had a flag on the field and so we had a consultation with the crew on the field as well as us here in New York,” he explained. This collaborative approach aims to ensure consistency in officiating across the league.

Branch's Reaction

In a separate note, Fewell addressed Branch's reaction following his ejection, which included what appeared to be a double-middle finger gesture directed at the Packers fans. When asked if there would be any further discipline for Branch, Fewell responded, “No, there was not, not by our on-field officials, no.” However, he did indicate that such actions could be subject to review later, stating, “That could be through compliance, yes.”

As the Lions look to move forward from this game, the explanation from Fewell provides valuable context regarding the officiating standards in the NFL. With the trade deadline approaching and playoff hopes on the line, the focus will now shift back to the team's performance as they continue to build momentum in the NFC North.

