NFL Senior VP of Officiating spews lies following Bengals vs. Raiders playoff game

This sounds like something that would normally happen to the Detroit Lions.

The Cincinnati Bengals took down the Las Vegas Raiders tonight in front of a frenzied Paul Brown Stadium, breaking their playoff winless streak that dated back to 1990. However, it was not without controversy.

Bengals QB Joe Burrow found Tyler Boyd in the end zone to extend their lead late in the 2nd quarter, but the play should have been blown dead thanks to a whistle from one of the on-field officials.

Because this matchup ended up being a one-score game, the Raiders are naturally going to be furious.

