What started as a surprising quarterback change in Pittsburgh has turned into one of the most bizarre NFL stories in recent memory. On Wednesday, Aaron Rodgers appeared on The Pat McAfee Show and unloaded on Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy, making several stunning allegations about his former Green Bay Packers coach.

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The interview came just hours after the Steelers made the stunning decision to bench Rodgers in favor of Mason Rudolph ahead of Friday’s matchup against the Denver Broncos. Rodgers was subsequently absent from the Steelers’ facility Wednesday morning, although it was later reported that his absence was excused.

As explosive as Rodgers’ allegations were, perhaps the most significant development came after his interview. Multiple league sources have reportedly corroborated some of his claims regarding McCarthy’s behavior behind the scenes in Pittsburgh.

Nov 22, 2026; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania, USA; Pittsburgh Steelers head coach Mike McCarthy walks to the field before game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field. Mandatory Credit: Eric Hartline-Imagn Images Credit: IMAGN IMAGES via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Sources Back Up Aaron Rodgers’ Allegations

According to ESPN’s Brooke Pryor, multiple league sources corroborated Rodgers’ account of McCarthy falling asleep during meetings and mistakenly referencing the Green Bay Packers while addressing the Steelers during their loss to the Philadelphia Eagles. One source offered a particularly straightforward assessment of Rodgers’ allegations.

“It’s all true.”

Rodgers claimed that McCarthy arrived late to a quarterbacks meeting last Wednesday before falling asleep and audibly snoring on two separate occasions. As reported by Pro Football Talk, Rodgers also alleged that McCarthy broke down a team huddle at halftime against Philadelphia by saying, “One, two, three Packers.”

Considering Rodgers and McCarthy spent 13 seasons together in Green Bay, their reunion in Pittsburgh was supposed to provide the Steelers with an experienced quarterback-coach combination. Instead, their relationship appears to have deteriorated to the point where Rodgers was willing to publicly expose what he described as months of problems behind the scenes.

Aaron Rodgers Says He Tried to Help Mike McCarthy

One of the more revealing aspects of Wednesday’s interview was Rodgers’ insistence that his concerns about McCarthy dated back to training camp. The veteran quarterback claimed he initially approached McCarthy as a concerned friend before becoming increasingly frustrated with what he considered a lack of professionalism.

Rodgers also revealed that he learned of his benching from teammate Pat Freiermuth, rather than McCarthy himself. Despite having multiple conversations with McCarthy leading up to the decision, Rodgers said his head coach never directly informed him that he was being replaced.

According to SportsNet Pittsburgh’s coverage of the interview and ESPN, Rodgers raised concerns about McCarthy’s attendance at meetings, preparation for opponents, and relationship with Pittsburgh’s defensive players. Rodgers also said he had previously advocated for the Steelers to interview McCarthy for their head coaching vacancy, making the deterioration of their relationship even more remarkable.

Steelers Reportedly Moving On From Aaron Rodgers

The Steelers are now reportedly moving on from Rodgers, who will be subject to waivers. Whether the four-time NFL MVP ever plays another NFL snap remains to be seen.

Everything Aaron Rodgers Is Accusing Mike McCarthy Of

For those who missed Wednesday’s interview, here is a breakdown of the most significant allegations Rodgers made against McCarthy. Although ESPN reported that multiple sources corroborated the sleeping and huddle incidents, not every allegation below has been independently confirmed.

Falling asleep and snoring during quarterback meetings.

Sleeping during coaching staff film sessions.

Arriving late to scheduled meetings.

Missing offensive meetings and team walkthroughs.

Failing to adequately review game film following games.

Learning offensive game plans as the week progressed rather than being adequately prepared beforehand.

Breaking down the Steelers’ halftime huddle against Philadelphia by mistakenly saying, “One, two, three Packers.”

Showing insufficient interest in developing relationships with defensive players.

Becoming angry and defensive when confronted about his behavior.

Denying that he had fallen asleep at the team facility.

Failing to personally inform Rodgers that he was being benched.

Resenting the influence of veteran team leaders who voiced their opinions.

Displaying similar problematic behavior during his previous coaching stops in Green Bay and Dallas.

McCarthy, according to Rodgers’ account of their private conversations, denied falling asleep at a team facility. His response to the broader public allegations was not available at the time of this writing.

One thing is certain: What was supposed to be a reunion between a Super Bowl-winning quarterback and head coach has ended in spectacular fashion. The question now is how the Steelers organization will respond to the allegations surrounding McCarthy.