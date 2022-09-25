NFL Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show performer announced

We may only be in Week 3 of the 2022 NFL regular season but we now know who will be performing during the Super Bowl LVII Halftime Show.
According to Roc Nation, Rihanna will be performing during the Halftime Show at Super Bowl LVII.
Rihanna previously turned down an offer to from the NFL to perform at the 2020 Super Bowl Halftime Show because she did not agree with how Colin Kaepernick was being treated.
Nation, do you like this choice?
Let’s GO – @Rihanna @NFL #SBLVII @AppleMusic @NFLonFOx pic.twitter.com/SXwd2dpq1S
— Roc Nation (@RocNation) September 25, 2022
From TMZ Sports:
https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=IyzEW5P0LPs&t=3s