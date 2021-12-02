NFL suspends Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown, two other players

According to the NFL, they have suspended Tampa Bay Buccaneers WR Antonio Brown and S Mike Edwards three games for violating NFL-NFLPA COVID protocols.

Free agent WR John Franklin has also been suspended three games for the same reason.

