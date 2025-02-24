NFL Team Proposes Rule to Ban ‘Tush Push’

The Tush Push, a popular quarterback sneak made popular by the Philadelphia Eagles, is facing potential termination in the NFL. In fact, according to NFL Executive Vice President of Operations Troy Vincent, an unnamed team has proposed a rule that would ban the Tush Push from the NFL.

There is a proposal from an unnamed team to ban the Tush Push, Troy Vincent said.

What is the Tush Push?

Originating in Philadelphia, the play—also known as the Brotherly Shove—has quarterback Jalen Hurts receiving the snap and lunging forward, with two teammates pushing him from behind to gain yards or score a touchdown.

The Controversy : Though effective, the Tush Push has drawn criticism from some teams. One anonymous team has now officially submitted a proposal to ban the play.

Bottom Line

The Tush Push has been a highly successful tactic, especially for the Eagles, but now faces scrutiny as the league evaluates its future.