NFL teams are ‘pegging’ Jalen Ramsey to Detroit Lions

As the Los Angeles Rams look to free up salary cap space, there have been reports of potential trades involving star cornerback Jalen Ramsey. The Detroit Lions have been repeatedly linked to Ramsey as a potential landing spot, and now a new report from ESPN suggests that NFL teams are “pegging” Ramsey to the Lions.

Jalen Ramsey is one of the top cornerbacks in the NFL, and would immediately improve the Lions' secondary if they were able to acquire him.

The Lions have a significant need at the cornerback position, as they finished last season with one of the worst pass defenses in the league.

While Lions GM Brad Holmes has emphasized building through the draft, there may be a temptation to make a big splash in free agency if the right opportunity arises.

Jalen Ramsey is being pegged to the Detroit Lions

From ESPN:

Watch for the Los Angeles Rams to potentially unload multiple players, not just cornerback Jalen Ramsey. Receiver Allen Robinson II is a name of note. His career-low 52 targets last season could prompt a desire for change, and the Rams are clearly shedding salary. With a weak free agent receiver class, Robinson's $15.75 million in 2023 cash flow could be a reasonable clip for a new team. As for Ramsey, several teams are pegging the Detroit Lions as a viable option, but Detroit has been a build-through-the-draft team under GM Brad Holmes, so true intentions are yet to be determined.

Why it Matters for Lions and Ramsey:

For the Lions, acquiring Ramsey would be a major coup. They have struggled mightily on defense in recent years, and adding a player of Ramsey's caliber would be a huge step toward improving that side of the ball. However, as mentioned earlier, Holmes has emphasized the importance of building through the draft, and it remains to be seen whether he would be willing to part with the draft capital it would likely take to land Ramsey.

For Ramsey, a trade to Detroit could offer him the opportunity to be the centerpiece of a rebuilding defense. The Lions have a young roster, and Ramsey could help provide leadership and stability in the secondary as the team looks to build for the future.

The Bottom Line: Lions continue to be linked to Ramsey

As reports continue to swirl about the Rams potentially trading Ramsey, the Lions have emerged as a potential landing spot for the star cornerback. While Holmes has emphasized the importance of building through the draft, it's hard to ignore the potential impact that Ramsey could have on the Lions' defense. Time will tell whether the team ultimately decides to pursue a trade for Ramsey, but for now, the speculation continues to swirl. Personally, I would take a hard pass on Ramsey as it could cripple them down the road from a financial aspect.