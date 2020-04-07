40.5 F
Detroit
Tuesday, April 7, 2020
type here...
Detroit Lions News
Updated:

NFL teams concerned they will be hacked during virtual 2020 NFL Draft

By Don Drysdale

Detroit
overcast clouds
40.5 ° F
44 °
37 °
86 %
3.5mph
90 %
Sun
53 °
Mon
54 °
Tue
54 °
Wed
65 °
Thu
61 °

Must Read

Detroit Lions NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

Philadelphia Eagles fans criticize Darius Slay for social media post

One of the major changes the Detroit Lions made to their roster this offseason was their decision to trade...
Read more
General TopicMichael Whitaker - 0

Report: 97.1 The Ticket allegedly asking for pay-cut volunteers to avoid further layoffs

The unfortunate news came through earlier in the week detailing changes at 97.1 The Ticket from parent company Entercom....
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

Should the Detroit Lions trade for the 2019 NFL Defensive Player of the Year?

Detroit Lions general manager Bob Quinn recently made the decision to trade his best cornerback, Darius Slay. Now, the...
Read more
Don Drysdale
I am a fan of all Detroit sports and LOVE to write about them!

Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced that though the 2020 NFL Draft will keep the same dates, the format will be much different because of COVID-19. On Monday, Goodell sent a memo to every NFL team informing them that the draft would still begin April 23rd but that it would be done virtually. Specifically, everyone (GMs, coaches, team personnel) would have to be in their own home while using connecting via a Zoom teleconference.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “There are already teams worried about having their Zoom teleconference hacked by another team.”

Knowing our luck in Detroit, the Lions would be the team to be hacked.

 

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleTribute Video: Detroit Red Wings D Nicklas Lidstrom
Next articleDetroit Red Wings almost traded Captain Steve Yzerman

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Lions NewsDon Drysdale - 0

NFL teams concerned they will be hacked during virtual 2020 NFL Draft

Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced that though the 2020 NFL Draft will keep the same dates, the format will...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Tribute Video: Detroit Red Wings D Nicklas Lidstrom

Don Drysdale - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings defenseman Nicklas Lidstrom is arguably the greatest defender in the history of the National Hockey League. Due to his amazing...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Writer grades every move Steve Yzerman has made as Red Wings GM

Arnold Powell - 0
When news broke that Steve Yzerman was returning home to become general manager of the Detroit Red Wings, the attitude in Hockeytown was improved...
Read more
MSU News

Cassius Winston leads Michigan State to 2020 National Title…kind of

Don Drysdale - 0
Just when Cassius Winston and the Michigan State Spartans seemed to be clicking on all cylinders, their season came to a screeching halt, as...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Jim Leyland recalls final dinner with Al Kaline: ‘It felt like he was saying goodbye’

Don Drysdale - 0
"Mr. Tiger" That is not a nickname that is just handed out and it is certainly not a nickname that is taken lightly. When somebody mentioned,...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Roger Goodell informs teams of new 2020 NFL Draft format

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
According to a memo from commissioner Roger Goodell which was sent to all NFL teams, the 2020 NFL Draft will look quite different in...
Read more

2 Detroit Lions included on NFL All-Decade team

Detroit Lions News Don Drysdale - 0
The NFL has announced it’s All-Decade Team for the 2010s and a pair of Detroit Lions made the team. As you can see below, WR...
Read more

Detroit Lions trade back into 1st Round in latest NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
At this point, pretty much everyone expects the Detroit Lions to do whatever they can to trade down in the 1st Round of the...
Read more

Detroit Lions trade down, get 4 picks as compensation in latest NFL Mock Draft

Detroit Lions News Arnold Powell - 0
At this point, it would be more surprising if the Detroit Lions do not trade the No. 3 pick in the 2020 NFL Draft...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.