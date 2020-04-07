NFL teams concerned they will be hacked during virtual 2020 NFL Draft

Commissioner Roger Goodell has announced that though the 2020 NFL Draft will keep the same dates, the format will be much different because of COVID-19. On Monday, Goodell sent a memo to every NFL team informing them that the draft would still begin April 23rd but that it would be done virtually. Specifically, everyone (GMs, coaches, team personnel) would have to be in their own home while using connecting via a Zoom teleconference.

According to ESPN’s Adam Schefter, “There are already teams worried about having their Zoom teleconference hacked by another team.”

"There are already teams worried about having their zoom teleconference hacked in by another team."@AdamSchefter on the NFL conducting a virtual draft. pic.twitter.com/NFPV6hDpj6 — Get Up (@GetUpESPN) April 7, 2020

Knowing our luck in Detroit, the Lions would be the team to be hacked.