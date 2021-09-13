NFL Twitter destroys Aaron Rodgers following embarrassing Week 1 performance

For those of you who love Aaron Rodgers as much as I do (HEAVY SARCASM), you thoroughly enjoyed Sunday’s Week 1 game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Rodgers completed just 15-of-28 passes for 133 yards and two interceptions as the Packers lost to the Saints by a score of 38-3.

Following the game (and during it) NFL Twitter destroyed Rodgers.

Here are a few highlights.

I can’t believe I lost a fantasy game bc Aaron Rodgers couldn’t keep the score respectable — Blake Donovan (@BlakeDonovan) September 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is secretly sabotaging the Packers. pic.twitter.com/wV3fZtVKmN — Tim Chadd Sr®💰 (@Tim_Chadd) September 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is a better jeopardy host than QB now… — D.Wright (@dfsmoney_23) September 13, 2021

@AaronRodgers12 probably watching this SNF game silently FUMING because Matt Stafford is in LA instead of him 😂 #rageisaquietthing — Tommy Fruehe (@Tfruehe2) September 13, 2021

Jameis Winston is on pace to throw 85 more touchdown passes than Aaron Rodgers this year. — So Called 'Bookie' (@arts_bookie) September 13, 2021

Aaron Rodgers clocked out pic.twitter.com/YnbNFur2EI — J Good (@JGoodWithSports) September 13, 2021

@AaronRodgers12 never touch a football again. — female in indy (@FemaleIndy) September 13, 2021