NFL Twitter destroys Aaron Rodgers following embarrassing Week 1 performance

For those of you who love Aaron Rodgers as much as I do (HEAVY SARCASM), you thoroughly enjoyed Sunday’s Week 1 game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.
Rodgers completed just 15-of-28 passes for 133 yards and two interceptions as the Packers lost to the Saints by a score of 38-3.
Following the game (and during it) NFL Twitter destroyed Rodgers.
Here are a few highlights.
I can’t believe I lost a fantasy game bc Aaron Rodgers couldn’t keep the score respectable
— Blake Donovan (@BlakeDonovan) September 13, 2021
@AaronRodgers12 EARLY RETIREMENT PRESENT pic.twitter.com/ItmejfrKzd
— Brycen (@BrycenFFB) September 13, 2021
Aaron Rodgers is secretly sabotaging the Packers. pic.twitter.com/wV3fZtVKmN
— Tim Chadd Sr®💰 (@Tim_Chadd) September 13, 2021
Aaron Rodgers is a better jeopardy host than QB now…
— D.Wright (@dfsmoney_23) September 13, 2021
@AaronRodgers12 probably watching this SNF game silently FUMING because Matt Stafford is in LA instead of him 😂 #rageisaquietthing
— Tommy Fruehe (@Tfruehe2) September 13, 2021
Jameis Winston is on pace to throw 85 more touchdown passes than Aaron Rodgers this year.
— So Called 'Bookie' (@arts_bookie) September 13, 2021
Aaron Rodgers clocked out pic.twitter.com/YnbNFur2EI
— J Good (@JGoodWithSports) September 13, 2021
@AaronRodgers12 pic.twitter.com/o939LSrh5I
— Jon_Vee82 (@VbeeRunning) September 13, 2021
@AaronRodgers12 never touch a football again.
— female in indy (@FemaleIndy) September 13, 2021