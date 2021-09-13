NFL Twitter destroys Aaron Rodgers following embarrassing Week 1 performance

For those of you who love Aaron Rodgers as much as I do (HEAVY SARCASM), you thoroughly enjoyed Sunday’s Week 1 game between the Green Bay Packers and New Orleans Saints.

Rodgers completed just 15-of-28 passes for 133 yards and two interceptions as the Packers lost to the Saints by a score of 38-3.

Following the game (and during it) NFL Twitter destroyed Rodgers.

Here are a few highlights.

