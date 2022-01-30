NFL Twitter reacts to Matthew Stafford going to Super Bowl

It took him a lot longer than he thought it would but Matthew Stafford is finally going to play in a Super Bowl!

On Sunday, Stafford orchestrated a come-from-behind 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVI, where they will host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the game, plenty took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Stafford going to his first Super Bowl.

It really is. Like it couldn't have been scripted any better. — Georg Lukacs (@lukacs_georg) January 31, 2022

Good for Matt Stafford. He earned this — Linda Manson (@LindaManson10) January 31, 2022

Win it. Take MVP. Become a legend. As a lifelong lions fan and forever Stafford fan, want that for him. — Darrel W. Cole (@transPR) January 31, 2022

Naw, This was completely awesome, like watching one of my kids succeed. I've watched him struggle enough. Now I am thrilled to see him succeed. — Bruce Walker (@Smoke25) January 31, 2022

Bittersweet lol — The Roar Report (@Roar_Report) January 31, 2022

Got a little emotional if we are being honest pic.twitter.com/njWxyC99pP — Jamison Betz (@JamisonB56) January 31, 2022

Also you love to see everyone else finally coming around to the fact that he's been a great quarterback for a very long time. It's like a best friend getting out of a bad marriage and hitting the lottery, nothing but love. — 🎬Days of Dreams 😴 Nights of Cinema🎬 (@vixticator) January 31, 2022