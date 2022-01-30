in Detroit Lions

NFL Twitter reacts to Matthew Stafford going to Super Bowl

19 Views 3 Votes

It took him a lot longer than he thought it would but Matthew Stafford is finally going to play in a Super Bowl!

On Sunday, Stafford orchestrated a come-from-behind 20-17 win over the San Francisco 49ers to advance to Super Bowl LVI, where they will host the Cincinnati Bengals.

Following the game, plenty took to Twitter to share their thoughts on Stafford going to his first Super Bowl.

What do you think?

3 Points
Upvote Downvote

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

GIPHY App Key not set. Please check settings

Matthew Stafford says advancing to Super Bowl is “a whole lot better” than he thought it would be [Video]