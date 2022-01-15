in NFL

NFL Twitter reacts to officials horse crap of an excuse following Bengals win over Raiders

If you happened to watch Saturday’s AFC Wild Card Playoff game between the Cincinnati Bengals and Las Vegas Raiders, you saw a controversial decision by the officials in the first half that ended with the Bengals extending their lead with a touchdown pass.

The play came in the second quarter as Bengals QB Joe Burrow rolled out to his right and fired a TD pass to Tyler Boyd.

As you can see in the video below, there was clearly a whistle blown before Boyd caught the pass, which, according to NFL rules, means the play should have been blown dead immediately. Instead, the officials allowed the play to stand, giving the Bengals a 20-6 lead (following the extra point).

Note: IMO it would have been a TD even if no whistle was blown but rules are rules.

Following the game, NFL Senior Vice President of Officiating Walt Anderson spoke to PFWA Pool Reporter Paul Dehner and Anderson said the referee and crew determined that the whistle came after the catch was made, which we all know is not remotely true.

As you can imagine, there were some fun reactions on Twitter, some of which you can see below.

What do you think?

