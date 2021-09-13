NFL Twitter takes Chris Collinsworth to Pound Town after he thinks random chick is Kelly Stafford

On Sunday night, Matthew Stafford suited up for the Los Angeles Rams for the first time and not surprisingly, his wife Kelly was at the game rooting him on.

During the telecast, NBC announcer Chris Collinsworth attempted to point out Kelly in the stands but clearly, he has no clue who she is as the camera was showing some random blonde in the crowd.

This comes as no surprise whatsoever as Collinsworth admitted on Thursday that he just realized that Matthew Stafford is a good quarterback.

Despite what you just heard on TV that is not Kelly Stafford. pic.twitter.com/JphxhUQEmM — Jennifer Hammond (@HammerFox2) September 13, 2021

Following Collinsworth’s gaffe, NFL Twitter had a damn field day ripping him.

Kelly Stafford looking concerned after bears score their first TD pic.twitter.com/PupB0Rkakz — hoe10 (@_houghts) September 13, 2021

Me looking at "Kelly Stafford" 🤣 pic.twitter.com/EraUvQlXFq — JJ Capone (@JJ_dds) September 13, 2021

NBC zooming in on a random blonde as Kelly Stafford was something. 😁 — Pierre Wilson (@pwee31) September 13, 2021

You think Clayton Kershaw would know which one’s Kelly Stafford? — bryan l (@bryanlai24) September 13, 2021

So far he’s called the wrong Kelly Stafford, and said Matthew Stafford never really had good receivers in Detroit, and then praised Dalton for his 1 pass for 4 yards. I could go on…. — Fayego (@FayEgo1) September 13, 2021

Will the real Kelly Stafford please stand up pic.twitter.com/AjEPIhLLA3 — Kyle Mansour (@Kyle_Mansour) September 13, 2021

Collinsworth thinks all blondes are Kelly Stafford, apparently. 🙄🙄🙄 https://t.co/a2rvPDoyBm — Mark (@TheMarkMathur) September 13, 2021