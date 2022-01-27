NFL Twitterverse bashes Chicago Bears for head coach hire

The Chicago Bears have decided on their next head coach and his name is Matt Eberflus.

Following the news that Eberflus, who previously served as DC of the Indianapolis Colts, is the Bears new head coach, the NFL Twitterverse reacted accordingly.

Here are some of the fun ones.

They really hired another Ryan & Matt 🤣 pic.twitter.com/LzXRYzmhHP — Da TailGate Show ™️ (@DaTailGateShow) January 27, 2022

Chicago going from Matt Nagy to Matt Eberflus pic.twitter.com/x1UXc9OfKq — Justin Tucker = GOAT (@TouchdownLamar) January 27, 2022

Makes 0 sense Dan , they have raw talented young QB and they go hire a defensive mind. You see how that worked out with the Jets? — Kori (@CincyKori) January 27, 2022

Bears Twitter RN pic.twitter.com/4JNd8mQCiD — TJ Goebig (@GoebigTj) January 27, 2022

I’m in Lincoln park and gonna walk into the lake, all are welcome — Osborne Cox (@GustavoSlim69) January 27, 2022