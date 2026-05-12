NFL Reveals Week 1 Monday Night Football Matchup

Another piece of the 2026 NFL schedule puzzle has officially leaked ahead of Thursday night’s full release.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the first Monday Night Football game of the 2026 NFL season will feature the Denver Broncos taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14.

Schefter noted that while the matchup itself has been finalized, the location of the game is still being determined as the NFL continues working through the final details of the schedule.

This season’s first Monday Night Football game, Sept. 14, will be the Denver Broncos vs. the Kansas City Chiefs.



The game’s site still has not been determined as the NFL still is finalizing its schedule for Thursday’s release. pic.twitter.com/IFOOkL0xze — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) May 12, 2026

The AFC West rivalry immediately gives ESPN a marquee primetime matchup to open its Monday Night Football slate, especially with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continuing to be one of the league’s biggest television draws.

Schedule leaks have steadily accelerated over the past 24 hours as the NFL prepares for the official 2026 schedule release Thursday night.

Several international games, primetime contests, and holiday matchups are expected to continue leaking throughout the week.