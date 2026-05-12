fb
Detroit Sports Nation Logo

NFL Reveals Week 1 Monday Night Football Matchup

NFL 2026 schedule change 2026 Sunday Night Football Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup
Add DSN as Preferred Source on Google News Follow DSN on NewsBreak

Another piece of the 2026 NFL schedule puzzle has officially leaked ahead of Thursday night’s full release.

According to ESPN NFL insider Adam Schefter, the first Monday Night Football game of the 2026 NFL season will feature the Denver Broncos taking on the Kansas City Chiefs on Sept. 14.

NFL 2026 schedule change 2026 Sunday Night Football Week 1 Monday Night Football matchup

Schefter noted that while the matchup itself has been finalized, the location of the game is still being determined as the NFL continues working through the final details of the schedule.

The AFC West rivalry immediately gives ESPN a marquee primetime matchup to open its Monday Night Football slate, especially with Patrick Mahomes and the Chiefs continuing to be one of the league’s biggest television draws.

Schedule leaks have steadily accelerated over the past 24 hours as the NFL prepares for the official 2026 schedule release Thursday night.

Several international games, primetime contests, and holiday matchups are expected to continue leaking throughout the week.

Leave a Comment

Your email will not be published.

Picture of Jeff Bilbrey

Jeff Bilbrey

Founder of Detroit Sports Nation - Jeff Bilbrey manages the day to day operations of Detroit Sports Nation as well as all content delivery systems, ad networks and social platforms. Email him at [email protected]
All Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Most read

Recent Comments