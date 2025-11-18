Detroit Lions vs. New York Giants Point Spread Revealed

Well, Vegas didn’t waste any time telling you exactly how they feel about this matchup.

Fresh off a frustrating 16-9 loss to the defending Super Bowl champion Philadelphia Eagles, the Detroit Lions return home in Week 12, and the oddsmakers still love them. The Lions opened as 10.5-point favorites over the New York Giants, according to DraftKings Sportsbook.

And honestly? It makes perfect sense.

Lions Heavily Favored Despite Week 11 Stumble

Detroit enters the week at 6-4, licking its wounds after an ugly offensive showing in Philly. But at Ford Field, against a 2-9 Giants team that can’t stop anybody and just lost to the Packers, this is exactly the kind of bounce-back spot Dan Campbell’s group should dominate.

DraftKings’ opening line:

Lions -10.5 (-110)

Giants +10.5 (-110)

Over/Under 50.5

Even the moneyline isn’t subtle:

Detroit -550, New York +410

Vegas expects this one to get away from the Giants pretty quickly.

Why the Lions Are So Heavily Favored

Let’s call it like it is: on paper, this is a mismatch.

Detroit’s defense just held the Eagles to 16 points despite multiple injuries.

despite multiple injuries. The Giants, meanwhile, are one of the least explosive offenses in football.

The Lions are getting healthier with D.J. Reed , Malcolm Rodriguez , and possibly others set to return.

, , and possibly others set to return. At home, this team plays faster, looser, and far more efficiently.

Add in the fact that the Lions nearly beat the Super Bowl champs despite going 0-for-5 on fourth down, and Vegas clearly believes Detroit’s offense won’t repeat that kind of meltdown.

A Much-Needed Bounce-Back Spot

Dan Campbell said after the Eagles loss that Detroit is “so close” and expects his team to hit its stride down the stretch. The Giants present the perfect opportunity to start that run.

If the Lions want to reassert themselves as NFC contenders — this is the week to make that statement loud and clear.