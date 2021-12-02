NFL Week 13 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 12 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the coverage maps for Dec. 2 – Dec. 6

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Dallas @ New Orleans (FOX/NFLN)

Dallas @ New Orleans (FOX/NFLN) Sunday Night: Denver @ Kansas City (NBC)

Denver @ Kansas City (NBC) Monday Night: New England @ Buffalo (ESPN)

CBS EARLY

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ LA Chargers @ Cincinnati Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

█ Indianapolis @ Houston Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

█ Philadelphia @ NY Jets Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

█ Minnesota @ Detroit Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

█ NO GAME due to blackout enforced by home team on FOX

CBS LATE

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ Baltimore @ Pittsburgh Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

█ San Francisco @ Seattle Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX SINGLE

█ Anchorage

█ Fairbanks

█ Honolulu

█ Tampa Bay @ Atlanta Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

█ Arizona @ Chicago Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

█ NY Giants @ Miami Chris Myers, Daryl Johnson

█ Washington @ Las Vegas (LATE) Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

█ Jacksonville @ LA Rams (LATE) Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez