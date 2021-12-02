NFL Week 13 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 12 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.
Here are the coverage maps for Dec. 2 – Dec. 6
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
- Thursday Night: Dallas @ New Orleans (FOX/NFLN)
- Sunday Night: Denver @ Kansas City (NBC)
- Monday Night: New England @ Buffalo (ESPN)
CBS EARLY
█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█
LA Chargers @ Cincinnati
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
█
Indianapolis @ Houston
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
█
Philadelphia @ NY Jets
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
█
Minnesota @ Detroit
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
█
NO GAME due to blackout enforced by home team on FOX
CBS LATE
█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█
Baltimore @ Pittsburgh
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
█
San Francisco @ Seattle
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
FOX SINGLE
█ Anchorage
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█ Fairbanks
█ Honolulu
█
Tampa Bay @ Atlanta
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
█
Arizona @ Chicago
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth
█
NY Giants @ Miami
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnson
█
Washington @ Las Vegas (LATE)
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen
█
Jacksonville @ LA Rams (LATE)
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez