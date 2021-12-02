NFL Week 13 coverage maps released

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 12 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the coverage maps for Dec. 2 – Dec. 6

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Dallas @ New Orleans (FOX/NFLN)
  • Sunday Night: Denver @ Kansas City (NBC)
  • Monday Night: New England @ Buffalo (ESPN)

CBS EARLY

LA Chargers @ Cincinnati
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

 

Indianapolis @ Houston
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

 

Philadelphia @ NY Jets
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

 

Minnesota @ Detroit
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

 

NO GAME due to blackout enforced by home team on FOX

 

CBS LATE

 

Baltimore @ Pittsburgh
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

 

San Francisco @ Seattle
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

FOX SINGLE

 

Tampa Bay @ Atlanta
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

 

Arizona @ Chicago
Adam Amin, Mark Schlereth

 

NY Giants @ Miami
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnson

 

Washington @ Las Vegas (LATE)
Kevin Burkhardt, Greg Olsen

 

Jacksonville @ LA Rams (LATE)
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

