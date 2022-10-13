NFL Week 6 Picks 2022

Week 6 Picks

A.J. Reilly: So let’s get to our week six picks, not Eric. Two weeks ago, I wasn’t here. Ryan Griffin cover for me. Yeah. And for some reason, you picked six games that week, which is gonna throw our total off cause we’ve been going five games every week.

I did y’all pick six? So our records will look like we’ve only picked five games every week. But we also have the Monday night game this week that we don’t know the result of. They’re actually gonna be a game-off. So currently right now you are 13 and 12. On the season, I am 15 and 10.

Who do you have? And here’s our first matchup. Thursday night, another barn burner. Washington at Chicago.

Eric Vincent: Washington at Chicago. I’m sick of the Bears winning and I don’t think they’re gonna do it. I think I still like some of the pieces on Washington. I think they’ll be able to tough it out on the road against the Bears. I’ll say Washington, Carson Wentz.

A.J. Reilly: Yeah. I just think, when Justin Fields is in week five, completing his first touch on the pass, that offense is just bad, Against a pretty good defense. It’s going to keep them in and probably dominate that game, so I’m definitely going to Washington as well.

Eric Vincent: Don’t worry. Justin Fields will have his coming out party when he plays the Detroit Lions. I’m, Oh yeah, certain of that happening, no question.

A.J. Reilly: Guaranteed. The next game is Minnesota at Miami.

Eric Vincent: I’m gonna go with Minnesota. I don’t know what’s going on with Tua Tagovailoa. He could be still on the shelf for a little while. Minnesota wins a lot of close games.

I like that they’re getting Dalvin Cook involved more. Justin Jefferson looks like the best receiver in football. So I’m gonna go ahead and rock with Minnesota.

A.J. Reilly: Yeah, it’s hard for me to disagree with you there. I’m gonna go with Minnesota as well. Baltimore Ravens, our guy, Lamar. At the surprise four, one New York Giants.

Eric Vincent: Four one.

A.J. Reilly: I know.

Eric Vincent: Four-one Giants. That’s crazy. The NFC East is ugh.

A.J. Reilly: Is on fire. Yeah.

Eric Vincent: I cannot believe it. I’m gonna go on my man Lamar. I’m not picking against him this season. I don’t believe in having second teams, but stuff about me at Baltimore right now. I’m gonna go with the Ravens.

A.J. Reilly: Hey, our fans in Baltimore love to hear that.

Cause we actually get some people from Baltimore that do watch the show. Here’s the one that I really want to pick. Buffalo at Kansas City? Oh, I’m picking Baltimore.

Eric Vincent: Okay. Okay, cool.

A.J. Reilly: Look, the Giants are good, but they’re not Lamar Jackson. Good facts. Buffalo at Kansas City. Yeah,

Eric Vincent: man.

A.J. Reilly: That KC train’s been good to you this year.

Eric Vincent: Yeah, and I’m would stick with it too. I like Pat Mahomes a lot. I still like them at home. Buffalo’s hot. I can’t go against the Chiefs. I still like what they

have, I’m gonna go with the Chiefs

A.J. Reilly: absolutely no way.

Eric Vincent: No.

A.J. Reilly: Buffalo is the best team in the NFL right now, hands down and listen, speculation or not.

There are rumors out there that they have inquired to Carolina about a certain running back that they have. I did see that. I can’t tell you that there are any legs to that at all, but I’m just telling you.

Something crazy.

Eric Vincent: Filthy

A.J. Reilly: Okay. I’m taking Buffalo in that game and the NFC East matchup. And I believe I gotta. I don’t, I can’t remember. I think it’s the Monday night game, or it’s a Sunday night game. Dallas at Philadelphia.

Eric Vincent: I think it’s the Sunday night game. Yeah. I’m gonna go with your team, your second team. I’m gonna go with the Eagles. Jalen Hurts has played MVP football. I like what they’re doing on defense too.

I’m not. Cooper Rush gotta come down at some point. I don’t, I, Nah, that, that has to stop. It won’t be against the Detroit Lions, but it’ll come down at some point. Yeah.

A.J. Reilly: Listen, I told you I’m picking Philadelphia until they give me a reason not to pick Philadelphia. And I think they should probably be the favorites in the NFC right now.

Eric Vincent: They look for real.

A.J. Reilly: I’m going with Philadelphia. I’m going to continue riding that train as far as it takes me. Those are our week six picks. I have a two-game lead on Eric on the season series. 15 games to 13 games. We’ll see how it shakes out this week

