NFL Week 8 coverage maps revealed

by

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 8 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the coverage maps for Oct. 28 – Oct. 31:

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

  • Thursday Night: Green Bay @ Arizona (FOX/NFLN)
  • Sunday Night: Dallas @ Minnesota (NBC)
  • Monday Night: NY Giants @ Kansas City (ESPN)

 

CBS SINGLE

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

 

Cincinnati @ NY Jets
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

 

Miami @ Buffalo
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

 

Tennessee @ Indianapolis
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

 

New England @ LA Chargers (LATE)
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

 

Jacksonville @ Seattle (LATE)
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

FOX EARLY

 

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

San Francisco @ Chicago
Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

 

Philadelphia @ Detroit
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

 

Carolina @ Atlanta
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

 

LA Rams @ Houston
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

 

FOX LATE

 

 Anchorage
 Fairbanks
 Honolulu

 

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Joe Davis, Troy Aikman

 

Washington @ Denver
Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.