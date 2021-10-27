NFL Week 8 coverage maps revealed

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 8 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.

Here are the coverage maps for Oct. 28 – Oct. 31:

NATIONAL BROADCASTS

Thursday Night: Green Bay @ Arizona (FOX/NFLN)

Green Bay @ Arizona (FOX/NFLN) Sunday Night: Dallas @ Minnesota (NBC)

Dallas @ Minnesota (NBC) Monday Night: NY Giants @ Kansas City (ESPN)

CBS SINGLE

Pittsburgh @ Cleveland Jim Nantz, Tony Romo

Cincinnati @ NY Jets Kevin Harlan, Trent Green

Miami @ Buffalo Andrew Catalon, James Lofton

Tennessee @ Indianapolis Spero Dedes, Jay Feely

New England @ LA Chargers (LATE) Ian Eagle, Charles Davis

Jacksonville @ Seattle (LATE) Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta

FOX EARLY

San Francisco @ Chicago Adam Amin, Greg Olsen

Philadelphia @ Detroit Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma

Carolina @ Atlanta Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez

LA Rams @ Houston Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston

FOX LATE

Tampa Bay @ New Orleans Joe Davis, Troy Aikman

Washington @ Denver Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth