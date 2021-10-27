NFL Week 8 coverage maps revealed

506 Sports has released the NFL Week 8 coverage maps and as you can see, those of you who live in Michigan will get to see the following games this week.
Here are the coverage maps for Oct. 28 – Oct. 31:
NATIONAL BROADCASTS
- Thursday Night: Green Bay @ Arizona (FOX/NFLN)
- Sunday Night: Dallas @ Minnesota (NBC)
- Monday Night: NY Giants @ Kansas City (ESPN)
CBS SINGLE
Pittsburgh @ Cleveland
Jim Nantz, Tony Romo
Cincinnati @ NY Jets
Kevin Harlan, Trent Green
Miami @ Buffalo
Andrew Catalon, James Lofton
Tennessee @ Indianapolis
Spero Dedes, Jay Feely
New England @ LA Chargers (LATE)
Ian Eagle, Charles Davis
Jacksonville @ Seattle (LATE)
Greg Gumbel, Adam Archuleta
FOX EARLY
San Francisco @ Chicago
Adam Amin, Greg Olsen
Philadelphia @ Detroit
Kenny Albert, Jonathan Vilma
Carolina @ Atlanta
Kevin Kugler, Mark Sanchez
LA Rams @ Houston
Chris Myers, Daryl Johnston
FOX LATE
Tampa Bay @ New Orleans
Joe Davis, Troy Aikman
Washington @ Denver
Brandon Gaudin, Mark Schlereth