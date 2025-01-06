NFL Wild Card Weekend Schedule Revealed

The NFL Wild Card Weekend is here, and the matchups are set! For the Detroit Lions, the stakes are high. If they defeat the Minnesota Vikings, they will earn a coveted bye in the first round of the playoffs and secure the No. 1 seed. However, if the Lions lose, they will drop to the No. 5 seed and will open on the road next Monday night against Matthew Stafford and the Los Angeles Rams.

Here’s the full schedule for Wild Card Weekend:

Saturday

Chargers vs. Texans – 4:30 PM ET

– 4:30 PM ET Steelers vs. Ravens – 8:00 PM ET

Sunday

Broncos vs. Bills – 1:00 PM ET

– 1:00 PM ET Packers vs. Eagles – 4:30 PM ET

– 4:30 PM ET Commanders vs. Buccaneers – 8:00 PM ET

Monday

Vikings/Lions vs. Rams – 8:00 PM ET

The Lions' game will determine whether they get a bye or head to Los Angeles for a tough playoff opener. Either way, the action is set to be intense!