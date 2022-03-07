NFL world reacts accordingly to Calvin Ridley suspension

The National Football League has announced this afternoon that Atlanta Falcons wide receiver Calvin Ridley has been suspended for the entire upcoming 2022 season after he was found to have been gambling on games this past season.

Ridley will not be eligible for reinstatement until February 15, 2023. He can appeal the decision if he files within three days, though it isn’t immediately known if he will do so.

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell released the following statement after news of the suspension was announced:

“There is nothing more fundamental to the NFL’s success – and to the reputation of everyone associated with our league – than upholding the integrity of the game. This is the responsibility of every player, coach, owner, game official, and anyone else employed in the league. Your actions put the integrity of the game at risk, threatened to damage public confidence in professional football, and potentially undermined the reputations of your fellow players throughout the NFL.

“For decades, gambling on NFL games has been considered among the most significant violations of league policy warranting the most substantial sanction. In your case, I acknowledge and commend you for your promptly reporting for an interview, and for admitting your actions.”

