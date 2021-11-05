NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers comments on The Pat McAfee Show

by

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has come under fire for what many are describing as having mislead his team with regards to his immunization status. He recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs; backup Jordan Love will get his first career start.

Rodgers made his normal appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier today, where he took what he described as “the woke mob” and “cancel culture” to task.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

However, don’t expect Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to read too much into Rodgers’ comments. Earlier today, he stated he “most likely” will not watch the embattled quarterback’s interview, stating:

“I have no thought on that right now. My thought lies with our team and finding a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.”.

And of course, it wasn’t long before reaction to Rogers’ comments came pouring in from fans and pundits alike.

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.