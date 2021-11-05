NFL world reacts to Aaron Rodgers comments on The Pat McAfee Show

Green Bay Packers quarterback Aaron Rodgers has come under fire for what many are describing as having mislead his team with regards to his immunization status. He recently tested positive for COVID-19 and will be missing this week’s game against the Kansas City Chiefs; backup Jordan Love will get his first career start.

Rodgers made his normal appearance on “The Pat McAfee Show” earlier today, where he took what he described as “the woke mob” and “cancel culture” to task.

“I realize I’m in the crosshairs of the woke mob right now,” Rodgers said. “So before my final nail gets put in my cancel culture casket, I think I would like to set the record straight on so many of the blatant lies that are out there about myself.”

However, don’t expect Packers head coach Matt LaFleur to read too much into Rodgers’ comments. Earlier today, he stated he “most likely” will not watch the embattled quarterback’s interview, stating:

“I have no thought on that right now. My thought lies with our team and finding a way to beat the Kansas City Chiefs.”.

And of course, it wasn’t long before reaction to Rogers’ comments came pouring in from fans and pundits alike.

1) Is he vaccinated or not? That's pretty much the only question, then we can get to the "blatant lies" part, but honestly, it doesn't look good for him. — Erik the Rural Juror (@EDoggTheRed) November 5, 2021

How come nobody says to him “it’s not about being vaccinated. It’s about not following protocols for unvaccinated players”. That’s the infuriating part in this. Cousins isn’t vaxxed. Wentz isn’t vaxxed. But..they don’t think they are above NFL protocol. The “woke” talk is tired — Jason Spiegel (@Spiegs21) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers is selfish. — Claire McCaskill (@clairecmc) November 5, 2021

This Aaron Rodgers interview is proof of the Mark Twain quote: "Better to remain silent and be thought a fool than to speak and remove all doubt" — Matt Verderame (@MattVerderame) November 5, 2021

I wonder what State Farm thinks of the Aaron Rodgers interview? — ProFootballTalk (@ProFootballTalk) November 5, 2021

The doctor Aaron Rodgers gets his medical advice from pic.twitter.com/Y6wiTFgUMj — NFL Memes (@NFL_Memes) November 5, 2021

Aaron Rodgers has every right to do what he wants with his body and you have every right to comment on your disgust for being mislead by him. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) November 5, 2021