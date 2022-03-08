NFL world reacts to blockbuster trade involving Russell Wilson

On Tuesday, the NFL World reacted to the Seattle Seahawks trading QB Russell Wilson to the Denver Broncos.

Here are some of the best reactions:

NOOOOOOOOOOOOOOO. the broncos may be back sadly — JG (@grays2403) March 8, 2022

Denver fans rn pic.twitter.com/E3HdvRV3qt — Matt Corral Stan (@jeppspo) March 8, 2022

Wow. I just thought seconds before that there is no way Seattle would trade him. He must really want out. — Nick Barrett (@TheFootballNick) March 8, 2022

Wait wait wait wtf is this real — Vinny (@EastCoastCalcio) March 8, 2022

Russel Wilson, Patrick Mahomes, and Justin Herbert all in the same division… The AFC is loaded — Bryce🎗 (@Bryce_The_Dice) March 8, 2022

aaron didn't have 1 day for himself for his qb news. wilson took the cake — Dov Kleiman (@NFL_DovKleiman) March 8, 2022

He got white arms…… — Craige (@purplelove021) March 8, 2022