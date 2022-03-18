NFL world reacts to death of former ESPN reporter John Clayton

On Friday night, a report surfaced that former ESPN NFL reporter John Clayton had died.
Following the news, the NFL world took to Twitter to give their condolences.
John Clayton, a first-class NFL insider and our beloved longtime ESPN colleague, died today.
He also starred in the greatest This Is SportsCenter commercial of all time.
RIP, Johnpic.twitter.com/5s5H0gQZcu
— Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 19, 2022
RIP John Clayton. So sad. https://t.co/65ghdy5c1R
— Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) March 19, 2022
RIP John Clayton!! One of the good guys. pic.twitter.com/gWV16VjZWh
— Loren Weir (@Lorenweir90Weir) March 19, 2022
Stunning news about John Clayton. He was a fixture on Schopp and the Bulldog every Thursday during football season. Condolences to his family and friends.
— Karl Robinson (@KRobinson830) March 19, 2022
Damn it. Another Legend I used to listen to and one of the reasons I started trying to make it in this business. #RIP John Clayton
— Tony Cutillo (@TCutillo23) March 19, 2022
Rest In Peace John Clayton! You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/mi7ooh3K9e
— Stacy Armentrout (@SJArmentrout) March 19, 2022
Before there was Adam Schefter and Ian R and the like, there was John Clayton. His voice filled a lot of me and my dad’s Sunday mornings. RIP. https://t.co/GjIVmuvoer
— Ryan Camden (@rscamden) March 19, 2022
So sad. RIP. https://t.co/IPetNTOSCl
— Tony Paul (@TonyPaul1984) March 19, 2022
My friend of 22 years John Clayton died. He was one of those colleagues who was not only always eager to help you, but went above and beyond to help. He took his work seriously, with all his files and spreadsheets, but not himself. RIP to a gentleman and Hall of Famer.
— Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 19, 2022
RIP to a legend! @JohnClaytonNFL You all will be missed!
— Nino (@qdiggs6) March 19, 2022
RIP John Clayton
Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/fxrHHSk4gH
— Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 19, 2022
Sweet man with an even sweeter soul. Always had a lovely way of approaching you to say hello.
May the great 'I am' welcome you warmly at the pearly gates and comfort your family with His rod and staff. https://t.co/BG51Xkmkbx
— IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) March 19, 2022
