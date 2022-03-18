NFL world reacts to death of former ESPN reporter John Clayton

On Friday night, a report surfaced that former ESPN NFL reporter John Clayton had died.

Following the news, the NFL world took to Twitter to give their condolences.

John Clayton, a first-class NFL insider and our beloved longtime ESPN colleague, died today. He also starred in the greatest This Is SportsCenter commercial of all time. RIP, Johnpic.twitter.com/5s5H0gQZcu — Don Van Natta Jr. (@DVNJr) March 19, 2022

RIP John Clayton. So sad. https://t.co/65ghdy5c1R — Doug Rush (@TheDougRush) March 19, 2022

RIP John Clayton!! One of the good guys. pic.twitter.com/gWV16VjZWh — Loren Weir (@Lorenweir90Weir) March 19, 2022

Stunning news about John Clayton. He was a fixture on Schopp and the Bulldog every Thursday during football season. Condolences to his family and friends. — Karl Robinson (@KRobinson830) March 19, 2022

Damn it. Another Legend I used to listen to and one of the reasons I started trying to make it in this business. #RIP John Clayton — Tony Cutillo (@TCutillo23) March 19, 2022

Rest In Peace John Clayton! You will be missed! pic.twitter.com/mi7ooh3K9e — Stacy Armentrout (@SJArmentrout) March 19, 2022

Before there was Adam Schefter and Ian R and the like, there was John Clayton. His voice filled a lot of me and my dad’s Sunday mornings. RIP. https://t.co/GjIVmuvoer — Ryan Camden (@rscamden) March 19, 2022

My friend of 22 years John Clayton died. He was one of those colleagues who was not only always eager to help you, but went above and beyond to help. He took his work seriously, with all his files and spreadsheets, but not himself. RIP to a gentleman and Hall of Famer. — Seth Wickersham (@SethWickersham) March 19, 2022

RIP to a legend! @JohnClaytonNFL You all will be missed! — Nino (@qdiggs6) March 19, 2022

RIP John Clayton Absolute legend. pic.twitter.com/fxrHHSk4gH — Mike Clay (@MikeClayNFL) March 19, 2022