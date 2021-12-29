NFL world reacts to passing of John Madden

The National Football League lost an icon tonight with the passing of John Madden at the age of 85.

And almost immediately, tributes began to pour in memorializing his memory and his contributions to the game.

A legend. A name synonymous with football and a legacy that will forever be part of the game. RIP John Madden. #johnmadden #Legend — Calvin Johnson Jr. (@calvinjohnsonjr) December 29, 2021

R.I.P. to John Madden. It was one of my greatest honors to grace the cover of your video game. Thank you for the years of joy and motivation! pic.twitter.com/4P4NKdC1gT — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) December 29, 2021

Coach John Madden was an NFL icon, who played, coached and gave his name to a video game. But to me he offered his time, wisdom and coaching insight. I was truly blessed to have him as a mentor! RIP Coach 🙏 — Ron Rivera (@RiverboatRonHC) December 29, 2021

Statements from Chairman & CEO Clark Hunt and Head Coach Andy Reid on the passing of John Madden. pic.twitter.com/DJUwFxMyp3 — Kansas City Chiefs (@Chiefs) December 29, 2021

John Madden was a true football man. RIP, Coach. — Mike Tomlin (@CoachTomlin) December 29, 2021

Sad to hear of John Madden passing. Praying for his family.🙏🏼 — Derek Carr (@derekcarrqb) December 29, 2021

"There's never going to be another John Madden" – @SteveMariucci pic.twitter.com/Vi1YFUGDcj — NFL GameDay (@NFLGameDay) December 29, 2021

RIP to an incredible man and coach, John Madden. My thoughts and prayers are with his loved ones and Raider Nation🙏🏿 — Jerome Bettis (@JeromeBettis36) December 29, 2021

We lost a larger than life legend in John Madden. My career was narrated by “Coach”, one of the best in the game. I’ll always remember our pre-game mtgs, when we laughed & talked about anything but football. I’ll miss my dear friend. Love & prayers to Virginia & the family. pic.twitter.com/DImjAbUTGI — Brett Favre (@BrettFavre) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden … you'll be missed by every generation !🙏 pic.twitter.com/ud2bokRBW1 — Steve Mariucci (@SteveMariucci) December 29, 2021

John Madden is the greatest, and most influential, sports broadcaster of all time. An absolute legend of sports, people will be playing the video game named after him generations to come. RIP. — Clay Travis (@ClayTravis) December 29, 2021

John Madden was as instrumental to the growth of pro football the last half century as absolutely anyone. His love for the game was infectious, his commentary insightful, his personality larger than life. And he was a hell of a coach. RIP Coach, thanks for a lifetime of Sundays. pic.twitter.com/Elq2lQJA2z — Mike Greenberg (@Espngreeny) December 29, 2021

Cowboys’ owner Jerry Jones: “I am not aware of anyone who has made a more meaningful impact on the National Football League than John Madden, and I know of no one who loved the game more.” pic.twitter.com/woRffvTwox — Adam Schefter (@AdamSchefter) December 29, 2021

The man built what we know to be Football on TV! All of us have benefitted from his passion, vision, and love of the game. You were ALL MADDEN to us all! RIP John Madden — Joel Klatt (@joelklatt) December 29, 2021

RIP to a legend of legends. Amazing that John Madden was able to see and hear sooooo many beautiful things said about him. What a gift. Heaven got an incredible coach, pioneer, broadcaster, person, and visionary. pic.twitter.com/yBBrldcYUf — Jay Glazer (@JayGlazer) December 29, 2021

RIP John Madden. Of all the NFL coaches I've known and spent time around, he was by far the most loved by his players. By far. Truly good man. Even greater coach than broadcaster. Fitting that his name will live forever on the greatest NFL video game. — Skip Bayless (@RealSkipBayless) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace to the legend John Madden 🙏🏾 The game wouldn’t be the same without him. His legacy will live on forever. — Flash Garrett ⚡️ (@Flash_Garrett) December 29, 2021

"The road to Easy Street goes through the sewer." — John Madden, RIP. 🙏🏻 — — Cooper Kupp (@CooperKupp) December 29, 2021

Rest In Peace John Madden… one of the main reasons why I love football so much… wow! — Dez Bryant (@DezBryant) December 29, 2021

Before I went into broadcasting with FOX Sports, Coach Andy Reid asked me to speak with John Madden. Mr. Madden’s advice to me was to just be myself. His words gave me the confidence to pursue this new career path. I thank Andy for suggesting and Mr. Madden for accepting my call. pic.twitter.com/2sZGdPscJX — Michael Vick (@MichaelVick) December 29, 2021