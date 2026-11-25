The Detroit Lions lost an important member of their family on Tuesday night, and the impact is being felt well beyond the Motor City. Following the announcement that longtime Lions owner Martha Firestone Ford had passed away at the age of 101, tributes began pouring in from around the NFL.

DSN TV Lions · newest first All Lions video →

The Lions released a heartfelt statement honoring Mrs. Ford’s legacy, but they certainly were not alone. NFL owners, opposing franchises, and league officials took to social media to express their condolences and recognize her contributions to professional football.

Oct. 18, 2015; Detroit, MI, USA; Detroit Lions team owner Martha Firestone Ford is on the sidelines before the game against the Chicago Bears, at Ford Field; Mandatory credit: Kirthmon F. Dozier-USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images Credit: USA TODAY Network via Reuters Connect (Reuters)

NFL Owners Pay Tribute to Martha Firestone Ford

Among those honoring Mrs. Ford was Tennessee Titans controlling owner Amy Adams Strunk, who recognized Ford’s leadership and dedication to the NFL. In a statement shared by the Titans, Strunk described Ford as an inspiration to others throughout the league.

“Martha was an inspiration to so many of us throughout the NFL, leading with courage and conviction,” Strunk said.

New Orleans Saints owner Gayle Benson also released a statement honoring Ford’s legacy and her contributions to the Detroit community. Arizona Cardinals owner Michael Bidwill joined those offering their condolences, while the Cincinnati Bengals issued a statement recognizing Ford’s decades of dedication to professional football, as reported by the Detroit Free Press.

Roger and Jane Goodell Honor Mrs. Ford

NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell and his wife, Jane Goodell, also issued a joint statement through the NFL honoring Mrs. Ford. The couple praised her commitment to her family, the Lions, the city of Detroit, and the game of football.

Martha Firestone Ford Leaves Behind a Lasting Legacy

For more than six decades, Mrs. Ford was part of the Detroit Lions organization, including six seasons as the franchise’s principal owner. Even after passing control of the team to her daughter, Sheila Ford Hamp, in 2020, she remained a familiar presence at Lions games.

The outpouring of support from opposing franchises serves as a reminder that her influence extended far beyond Detroit. On a day when football rivalries suddenly seem insignificant, the NFL community has come together to honor one of its longtime matriarchs.

Our thoughts and prayers are with the Ford and Firestone families during this difficult time. Rest in peace, Mrs. Ford.