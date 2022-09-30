NFL World Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa Injury, with Injury Update Included

Thursday night Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific head and neck injury after being sacked during the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins.
Below is a small sample of the huge outpouring of support and outrage over the injury. It was just last week when Tua was viciously hit and suffered what many believe to be a head injury. The official statement from the Miami Dolphins, however, was that it was a back injury.
“On the quarterback sneak, I kind of got my legs caught under someone and then they were trying to push back and then kind of felt like I hyperextended my back or something,” Tagovailoa said after Sunday’s game, per All Dolphins. “And then on the next play I kind of hit my back and then I got back up and then that’s kind of like why I stumbled. My back kind of locked up on me. But for the most part, you know, I’m good, past whatever concussion protocol they had.”Tua Tagvailoa via All Dolphins
Update on Tua Tagovailoa
The Miami Dolphins have released a short statement on their Twitter stating that Tua is awake and can move all of his extremities. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tua and his family now – what a horrible injury. Updates from the Amazon broadcast state that he will be discharged from the hospital and will travel back to Miami with the team.