NFL World Reacts to Tua Tagovailoa Injury, with Injury Update Included

Thursday night Tua Tagovailoa suffered a horrific head and neck injury after being sacked during the matchup between the Cincinnati Bengals and the Miami Dolphins.

Below is a small sample of the huge outpouring of support and outrage over the injury. It was just last week when Tua was viciously hit and suffered what many believe to be a head injury. The official statement from the Miami Dolphins, however, was that it was a back injury.

“On the quarterback sneak, I kind of got my legs caught under someone and then they were trying to push back and then kind of felt like I hyperextended my back or something,” Tagovailoa said after Sunday’s game, per All Dolphins. “And then on the next play I kind of hit my back and then I got back up and then that’s kind of like why I stumbled. My back kind of locked up on me. But for the most part, you know, I’m good, past whatever concussion protocol they had.” Tua Tagvailoa via All Dolphins

What did NFL Players have to say about the Tua injury?

🙏🏽🙏🏽🙏🏽 for tua. May god be with you and hopefully okay. The staff in UC hospital do a great job with care. Your in great hands. #DolphinsvsBengals — Ryan Shazier (@RyanShazier) September 30, 2022

That’s a serious injury . Tua shouldn’t have been out there with Sunday Thursday turn around. Sometimes players need protecting from themselves. Dolphins failed Tua — shannon sharpe (@ShannonSharpe) September 30, 2022

The bottom line regarding Tua is LIFE is bigger than football. Teams should always put the person before the player. Health before competitive advantage.

Putting Tua out there isn’t just a player safety issue. It’s a quality of life issue. — Robert Griffin III (@RGIII) September 30, 2022

Praying for you @Tua 🙏🏾 — Russell Wilson (@DangeRussWilson) September 30, 2022

Very thankful today for the Patriots' trainers/medical staff for the way they handled my concussion in 2011.



I was out on my feet, they took it seriously, and I spent the year on IR. They saved me from myself. I would've rushed back if they let me. They didn't.



Prayers for Tua. — Rich Ohrnberger (@ohrnberger) September 30, 2022

I really hope Tua’s “back” injury has nothing to do with this very apparent head injury tonight. As we know repetitive head trauma can be detrimental long-term. In my opinion I see a lot of similarities to tonights injury and the “back “injury only 4 days ago.. — Golden Tate (@ShowtimeTate) September 30, 2022

Tua injury makes me sick. He was clearly wobbly after last weeks hit. Back injuries don’t do this to players. No way he was fully recovered to play tonight. Freak injuries happen, but concussions are multiplied by 10 when you haven’t recovered from a previous one. https://t.co/ueONwazQG7 — Teej. (@TJLang70) September 30, 2022

Prayers up for TUA! That is heartbreaking to see. — Richard Sherman (@RSherman_25) September 30, 2022

Truth be told Tua should probably never have been playing.



He displayed neurological trauma last week, we disregarded it, labeled it a “back injury” & let him back in the game.



Now, the whole world watch as he lay on the field helpless. When will we put player safety FIRST! — Emmanuel Acho (@EmmanuelAcho) September 30, 2022

National Writers React to Tua Injury

Note: Curled fingers after the sack suggest severe spasticity, which occurs when the nerve cells that carry messages from the brain to other parts of your body are damaged. Symptom of damaged brain or spinal cord. Source: @biaamerica

https://t.co/isOclbLje6@MiamiDolphins #Tua — Phoebe Wall Howard (@phoebesaid) September 30, 2022

Dolphins QB Tua Tagovailoa just left the stadium in an ambulance. pic.twitter.com/0fk4rYJ6wj — Cameron Wolfe (@CameronWolfe) September 30, 2022

Tua should have never been allowed to go back in the game last week, and he shouldn't have been allowed to play tonight. Second impact syndrome is a real thing, and the NFL has procedures in place for a reason. They failed Tua this time. — Joe Pompliano (@JoePompliano) September 30, 2022

As an active player, Richard Sherman was one of the most vocal critics of Thursday Night Football, arguing that it was dangerous for players to play with so little time off between games. Now he cashes a paycheck on Thursday Night Football and ignores the issue after Tua's injury — Michael David Smith (@MichaelDavSmith) September 30, 2022

I take no pleasure in being right. Pray for Tua. We saw this coming. Get angry. Get involved with @ConcussionLF to make sure the @NFL can't do this again. https://t.co/qbZLlgvk5S — Chris Nowinski, Ph.D. (@ChrisNowinski1) September 30, 2022

Amazon just did an entire halftime segment on Tua without mentioning that Tua was tested for a concussion 4 days ago or that the NFLPA requested an investigation. — Gregg Rosenthal (@greggrosenthal) September 30, 2022

If it comes out that Miami lied about Tua having a concussion and put him out there, the whole staff should be fired. — Joe Santagato (@JoeSantagato) September 30, 2022

The Miami Dolphins have released a short statement on their Twitter stating that Tua is awake and can move all of his extremities. Our thoughts and prayers are with Tua and his family now – what a horrible injury. Updates from the Amazon broadcast state that he will be discharged from the hospital and will travel back to Miami with the team.

Tua Tagovailoa has been taken to a local hospital for further evaluation. He is conscious and has movement in all his extremities. — Miami Dolphins (@MiamiDolphins) September 30, 2022

Latest update on Amazon broadcast.



They say Tua Tagovailoa is going to be discharged from the hospital and will travel back to Miami with the team. That’s great news. — Will Manso (@WillManso) September 30, 2022