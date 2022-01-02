NFL writer lists 3 potential suitors for Detroit Lions QB Jared Goff

Jared Goff has been playing well for the Detroit Lions as of late and it sure sounds like Dan Campbell is planning on him being part of the team’s future.

That being said, Cody Benjamin put out an article in which he looks at 15 NFL QBs who be on the move this offseason and he included Goff on his list.

Here is what Benjamin has to say about Goff and three potential suitors if the Lions decide to move on. (They won’t)

Jared Goff | Lions

Lions’ savings if cut: $650,000

Potential suitors: Saints, Washington, Falcons

No one’s absorbing his contract in a non-salary-dump trade (he’s due over $90M from 2022-2024), but Dan Campbell may not care to keep such an expensive backup around if/when Detroit makes a long-term QB investment.

Nation, do you think there is any chance that the Lions move on from Goff in the offseason? I don’t.