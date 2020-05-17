NFL writer uses situational stats to show how good Detroit Lions QB Matthew Stafford was in 2019

The unquestioned most valuable player for the Detroit Lions is quarterback Matthew Stafford, whom they’ve had since taking him first overall in the 2009 NFL Draft out of Georgia.

Last season before his lingering back issues forced him to miss the remainder of the season, Stafford was playing at an MVP level, doing everything within his power to will the team around him to victory.

And as such, that’s caught the attention of NFL writer Matt Bowen, who threw out a few situational statistics that show Stafford rightfully ranked among the League’s elite last year.

After his initial praise, Bowen went on to list the top five quarterback ratings from 2019 vs. man coverage; Stafford clocked in at No. 5:

Additionally, Stafford came in at No. 4 for quarterback ratings vs. the blitz:

And finally, Stafford’s quarterback rating vs. zone coverage came in at No. 3:

Prior to missing the remainder of the 2019 schedule, Stafford threw for 2,499 yards with a total quarterback rating of 69.6, which had been the highest of his career.