NFLPA advises players not to work out together

As the calendar inches closer towards the start of football season, there remains plenty of uncertainty due to the COVID-19 pandemic, which has already affected the efforts of other professional sports leagues to return to their seasons that had been paused earlier in the year.

In a statement released earlier today, NFLPA medical director Dr. Thom Mayer has advised players to not work out with one another in order to prevent the spread of the virus.

“Please be advised that it is our consensus medical opinion that in light of the increase in COVID-19 cases in certain states that no players should be engaged in practicing together in private workouts,” Mayer said in the statement. “Our goal is to have all players and your families as healthy as possible in the coming months.”

According to Jeremy Fowler of ESPN, at least 10 NFL teams have reported a positive test of COVID-19, including several on the Tampa Bay Buccaneers.