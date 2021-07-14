NFLPA releases statement following breaking news regarding Richard Sherman

Sharing is caring!

UPDATE:

The NFLPA has released the following statement following the arrest of Richard Sherman, one of its VPs on the Executive Committee.

ORIGINAL REPORT:

Well, this is not going to help the cause for Richard Sherman signing on with a team for the 2021 season.

According to reports, Sherman, who is a 3-time All-Pro cornerback, was booked at 6:08 a.m. this morning at the Seattle Correctional Facility for “Burglary Domestic Violence”, per King County public records.

Adam Schefter of ESPN is also reporting that Sherman was denied bail.

