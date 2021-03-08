NFL’s indecisiveness could delay big decision for Detroit Lions

Sharing is caring!

Tuesday was supposed to be the final day for NFL teams to use their franchise tag designation, which means we would have known by tomorrow whether or not the Detroit Lions had decided to tag WR Kenny Golladay.

But according to a report from Ian Rapoport, if the official salary cap number does not come out today, the NFL will have to move back the deadline to franchise tag players from Tuesday. Rapoport notes that several GMs are bracing for this situation.

Nation, what do you think the Lions will do with Golladay.

A storyline to follow going forward: If the official salary cap number doesn’t come today and soon, NFL will have to move back the deadline to franchise tag players from Tuesday. It’s a situation several GMs are bracing for and would further stall business for a bit. — Ian Rapoport (@RapSheet) March 8, 2021