Wednesday, March 25, 2020
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL announces that the Draft has been postponed

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

Thanks to the spread of COVID19, the NHL postponed all remaining games on the schedule earlier this month, and also just extended their recommended player self quarantine period.

And now, the event that Red Wings fans were looking forward to this summer has also been pushed back.

The NHL announced today that the Draft, scheduled to take place June 26-27 in Montreal, has also been pushed back.

Additionally, the Scouting Combine and Awards Show have also been postponed.

With their league worst record, the Red Wings currently hold the best odds of landing the first overall selection.

