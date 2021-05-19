NHL announces final 2021 Draft Lottery odds

Sharing is caring!

The 2021 NHL Draft is still a ways away but on Wednesday, June 2nd, we will find out exactly where our Detroit Red Wings will be picking.

Just moments ago, the NHL released their final 2021 NHL Draft Lottery odds and as you can see, the Red Wings have the sixth-best odds with a 7.6% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

The Buffalo Sabres have the best chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick at 16.6%

Will the Red Wings FINALLY get a little luck?