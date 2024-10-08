fb
Tuesday, October 8, 2024
Detroit Red Wings

NHL Announces Red Wings vs. Penguins Opening Night Schedule Change

On Tuesday, the NHL officially announced a schedule change for the upcoming Detroit Red Wings home opener against the Pittsburgh Penguins at Little Caesars Arena. Originally slated for a 7:00 p.m. ET start time on Thursday, the game has now been rescheduled to begin at 8:00 p.m. ET to accommodate Game Four of the American League Division Series between the Detroit Tigers and Cleveland Guardians at Comerica Park, which is set to start at 6:08 p.m. ET.

The decision was made to help manage the expected heavy traffic in downtown Detroit due to the simultaneous major sporting events. The league encourages fans attending the Red Wings game to plan ahead and allow extra time for parking and travel. Fans are also advised to use parking reservation services, such as ParkWhiz.com, to make the process more convenient.

The Detroit Red Wings will begin their 2024-25 NHL regular season with this exciting matchup against the Penguins, and the updated schedule aims to minimize the logistical challenges posed by a busy night of sports in the city.

Previous article
College Bowl Game at Ford Field Gets New Name
