Friday, July 10, 2020
NHL announces start date for 2019-20 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Don Drysdale

On Friday evening, the NHL and NHLPA ratified a four-year CBA extension and Return to Play Plan. In the document, it was announced that the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin on August 1st with a goal of crowing a Stanley Cup champion by early October.

Mark your calendars!!!

