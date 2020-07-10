NHL announces start date for 2019-20 Stanley Cup Qualifiers

On Friday evening, the NHL and NHLPA ratified a four-year CBA extension and Return to Play Plan. In the document, it was announced that the 2019-20 Stanley Cup Qualifiers will begin on August 1st with a goal of crowing a Stanley Cup champion by early October.

Mark your calendars!!!

MARK YOUR CALENDARS 📆#StanleyCup Qualifiers begin August 1 pic.twitter.com/ofCTP5ujyZ — NHL (@NHL) July 10, 2020

NHL and NHLPA ratify four-year CBA extension and Return to Play Plan. #StanleyCup Qualifiers to begin August 1. https://t.co/IErZJ2hifT pic.twitter.com/f5HgirRFLB — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) July 10, 2020