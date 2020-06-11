NHL announces starting date for training camps

On Thursday, the NHL announced they have reached an agreement with the NHLPA on an opening date for formal training camps.

According to a release from the NHL Public Relations department, training camps for the 24 teams resuming play will open on Friday, July 10, “provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play.”

The length of the training camp and the start of games will be determined at a future date.

NHL, NHLPA agree on opening date for formal training camps. https://t.co/35lF9nEob0 pic.twitter.com/l6W4VLXVYv — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) June 11, 2020