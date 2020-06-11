41.2 F
Detroit
Thursday, June 11, 2020
type here...

NHL announces starting date for training camps

Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:
By Arnold Powell

On Thursday, the NHL announced they have reached an agreement with the NHLPA on an opening date for formal training camps.

According to a release from the NHL Public Relations department, training camps for the 24 teams resuming play will open on Friday, July 10, “provided that medical and safety conditions allow and the parties have reached an overall agreement on resuming play.”

The length of the training camp and the start of games will be determined at a future date.

Arnold Powell

Latest news

Detroit Tigers News

Local beat writers bash Detroit Tigers for how the’ve handled No. 1 pick

Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers selected Spencer Torkelson with the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft. Since the selection, Tigers GM...
Read more
- Advertisement -
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL announces starting date for training camps

Arnold Powell - 0
On Thursday, the NHL announced they have reached an agreement with the NHLPA on an opening date for formal training camps. According to a release...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Detroit Tigers No. 1 pick Spencer Torkelson Hype Video

Arnold Powell - 0
On Wednesday night, the Detroit Tigers made Spencer Torkelson the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 MLB Draft and Tigers fans are extremely...
Read more
Detroit Tigers News

Spencer Torkelson has video message for Detroit Tigers’ fans

Don Drysdale - 0
With the No. 1 pick in the 2020 Major League Baseball Draft, the Detroit Tigers selected 3B Spencer Torkelson out of Arizona State. Just moments...
Read more

Related news

Detroit Red Wings News

D-Boss bringing D-Heat: Red Wings’ Dylan Larkin 2019-20 highlight video

Don Drysdale - 0
The 2019-2020 regular season did not go well for Dylan Larkin and the Detroit Red Wings as they finished with the worst record in...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Flashback: Red Wings’ Tomas Holmstrom shatters net camera (VIDEO)

Michael Whitaker - 0
Former Detroit Red Wings forward Tomas Holmstrom made life a living nightmare for opposition goaltenders throughout his career, making a living in front of...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

From 9 to 9: Gordie Howe Fan Memories [Video]

Don Drysdale - 0
On June 10th, 2016, Detroit Red Wings great Gordie Howe passed away at the age of 88. Four days later, on June 14th, a...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Detroit Red Wings’ legend Gordie Howe tribute video

Don Drysdale - 0
4 years ago, news broke that Detroit Red Wings legend Gordie Howe had passed away at the age of 88. Today is the anniversary of...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

- Advertisement -

© 2010-2020 Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.