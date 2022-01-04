NHL announces yet another Detroit Red Wings game will be postponed

The Detroit Red Wings have had yet another game postponed by the National Hockey League, which has announced that their scheduled matinee game against the Philadelphia Flyers on January 18 will be postponed to a later date.
The @NHL announced five scheduling changes today.
Details: https://t.co/7SHR1cRRB2 pic.twitter.com/ok3k7KIohw
— NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) January 4, 2022
For the Red Wings, who already need makeup dates for postponed games against the Colorado Avalanche, Minnesota Wild, the New York Rangers, and New York Islanders, this will be their 5th postponement of the season.
