32.9 F
Detroit
Monday, January 6, 2020
type here...
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL commentator says Red Wings are in a “dangerous place psychologically” under Jeff Blashill

By Michael Whitaker

Must Read

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

NHL commentator says Red Wings are in a “dangerous place psychologically” under Jeff Blashill

It isn't a secret that the Detroit Red Wings are unfortunately terrible this season. With last night's 4-2 loss...
Read more
Detroit Lions NewsArnold Powell - 0

NFL Agent: Dallas Cowboys have their man

Though it took a while to become official, the Dallas Cowboys are moving on from head coach, Jason Garrett. The...
Read more
U of M NewsArnold Powell - 0

Tom Brady, it’s time to hang up the cleats

Dear Tom Brady, First of all, thank you. Thank you for the memories you gave Michigan fans during your time...
Read more
Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

It isn’t a secret that the Detroit Red Wings are unfortunately terrible this season.

With last night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, they’ve now dropped 20 of their past 23 contests. Though it may bode well for the future with the prospect of a potentially high draft selection, frustration continues to be the only consistent theme this season.

Former NHL general manager and current analyst Mike Milbury alluded to the struggles the team is facing under head coach Jeff Blashill, who has been feeling heat from the fan base as the losses continuously pile up.

Embed from Getty Images

“Jeff Blashill has a big job to do,” Milbury said before Detroit’s matchup against Chicago in the Windy City. “When you’ve lost 19 of your previous 22 games, that’s a dangerous place to be psychologically and emotionally for a young team.”

Though the Red Wings don’t exactly boast a particularly strong roster, there are many amongst the fan base who feel a different voice in the locker room could yield some better results. Are they right?

Have something to say? Click here to jump to the comments!

Previous articleNFL Agent: Dallas Cowboys have their man

Comments

- Advertisement -

Latest News

Detroit Red Wings NewsMichael Whitaker - 0

NHL commentator says Red Wings are in a “dangerous place psychologically” under Jeff Blashill

It isn't a secret that the Detroit Red Wings are unfortunately terrible this season. With last night's 4-2 loss...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

NFL Agent: Dallas Cowboys have their man

Arnold Powell - 0
Though it took a while to become official, the Dallas Cowboys are moving on from head coach, Jason Garrett. The question is, who will replace...
Read more
U of M News

Tom Brady, it’s time to hang up the cleats

Arnold Powell - 0
Dear Tom Brady, First of all, thank you. Thank you for the memories you gave Michigan fans during your time as a Wolverine and thank...
Read more
Detroit Lions News

Matthew Stafford knows Detroit Lions key to success in 2020

Arnold Powell - 0
The 2019 regular season is one Detroit Lions fans are going to try and forget as soon as they possibly can. After all, in...
Read more
Detroit Red Wings News

Red Wings fan wears Steve Yzerman No. 19 Green Packers jersey [Photo]

Arnold Powell - 0
While browsing Twitter this morning, I stumbled across something that caught my attention...in a bad way. As you can see below, a fan (I assume...
Read more
- Advertisement -

More Articles Like This

Red Wings fan wears Steve Yzerman No. 19 Green Packers jersey [Photo]

Detroit Red Wings News Arnold Powell - 0
While browsing Twitter this morning, I stumbled across something that caught my attention...in a bad way. As you can see below, a fan (I assume...
Read more

Red Wings forward Filip Zadina snipes a shot top shelf vs. Chicago

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
They say it's where Mom hides the cookies! Detroit Red Wings forward Filip Zadina ripped a shot past Chicago Blackhawks goaltender Corey Crawford from...
Read more

Ex-NHL GM Brian Burke to Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin: “Keep your mouth shut”

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin openly told reporters that he'd rather not participate in the 2020 NHL All-Star game in St. Louis, saying...
Read more

Red Wings prospect Moritz Seider lays out monster hit

Detroit Red Wings News Michael Whitaker - 0
Detroit Red Wings fans, the future is bright if this kid's performance at the World Junior Championships is any indication of things to come!...
Read more
- Advertisement -

Category

Links

Stay connected

Stay up to date with your favorite sports news while you enjoy your morning coffee!

[tdn_block_newsletter_subscribe input_placeholder=”Your email address” btn_text=”Subscribe” tds_newsletter2-image=”518″ tds_newsletter2-image_bg_color=”#c3ecff” tds_newsletter3-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter4-image=”519″ tds_newsletter4-image_bg_color=”#fffbcf” tds_newsletter4-btn_bg_color=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter4-check_accent=”#f3b700″ tds_newsletter5-tdicon=”tdc-font-fa tdc-font-fa-envelope-o” tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color=”#000000″ tds_newsletter5-btn_bg_color_hover=”#4db2ec” tds_newsletter5-check_accent=”#000000″ tds_newsletter6-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter6-btn_bg_color=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter6-check_accent=”#da1414″ tds_newsletter7-image=”520″ tds_newsletter7-btn_bg_color=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-check_accent=”#1c69ad” tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_size=”20″ tds_newsletter7-f_title_font_line_height=”28px” tds_newsletter8-input_bar_display=”row” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color=”#00649e” tds_newsletter8-btn_bg_color_hover=”#21709e” tds_newsletter8-check_accent=”#00649e” embedded_form_type=”mailchimp” tds_newsletter=”tds_newsletter1″ tds_newsletter1-input_bar_display=”” tdc_css=”eyJhbGwiOnsibWFyZ2luLWJvdHRvbSI6IjAiLCJkaXNwbGF5IjoiIn19″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_btn_font_family=”712″ tds_newsletter1-f_input_font_size=”14″ tds_newsletter1-btn_bg_color=”#266fef” embedded_form_code=”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”]
- Advertisement -

© Fan Driven Media LLC. | All rights reserved.