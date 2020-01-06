NHL commentator says Red Wings are in a “dangerous place psychologically” under Jeff Blashill

It isn’t a secret that the Detroit Red Wings are unfortunately terrible this season.

With last night’s 4-2 loss to the Chicago Blackhawks, they’ve now dropped 20 of their past 23 contests. Though it may bode well for the future with the prospect of a potentially high draft selection, frustration continues to be the only consistent theme this season.

Former NHL general manager and current analyst Mike Milbury alluded to the struggles the team is facing under head coach Jeff Blashill, who has been feeling heat from the fan base as the losses continuously pile up.

“Jeff Blashill has a big job to do,” Milbury said before Detroit’s matchup against Chicago in the Windy City. “When you’ve lost 19 of your previous 22 games, that’s a dangerous place to be psychologically and emotionally for a young team.”

Though the Red Wings don’t exactly boast a particularly strong roster, there are many amongst the fan base who feel a different voice in the locker room could yield some better results. Are they right?