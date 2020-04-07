40.5 F
Detroit Red Wings News
Updated:

NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman gives sobering update of remaining schedule

The NHL Commissioner gave a realistic update for the remaining season.

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The spread of the novel coronavirus has caused the shutdown of sports leagues across North America as well as the rest of the world with no clear update as to when normal operations can resume.

The National Hockey League has seen different suggestions of how the season could resume, but the latest update from commissioner Gary Bettman offers a more realistic view of what might be coming.

While the desire certainly is to get the rest of the season in, it just simply might not be possible.

This would certainly be unfortunate, but public safety must come first over sports.

