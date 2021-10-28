NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman issues league-wide memo in wake of Blackhawks controversy

The identity of the former Chicago Blackhawks player who brought to light explosive sexual assault allegations against the team has been revealed as Kyle Beach, a 2008 Draft selection who suffered abuse at the hands of then-video coach Brad Aldrich during the 2010 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

The full details of the report that was released yesterday afternoon have resulted in the resignations of general manager Stan Bowman and senior director of hockey administration Al MacIsaac. Additionally, the team was fined $2 million by the NHL.

The Blackhawks promptly issued a statement on social media, apologizing for what Beach suffered through as well as reiterating their commitment that such behavior never happens again.

Meanwhile, NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman has issued a league-wide memo stressing the requirement to report any instances of abuse, as well as continuing to provide an inclusive and accepting environment for players and fans.

Included in Bettman’s memo was the requirement to “immediately report to the Commissioner or Deputy Commissioner conduct involving NHL and/or Club personnel, on or off the ice, that is clearly inappropriate, unlawful or demonstrably abusive, or that may violate the League’s policies.”

#NHL's memo to teams yesterday from Gary Bettman in the wake of #Blackhawks scandal was essentially a reminder: If you see/hear something, you better say something. Also a refresher on reporting requirements and process. pic.twitter.com/xo4Jgmb8Xg — Frank Seravalli (@frank_seravalli) October 28, 2021

Bettman is currently meeting personally with current Florida Panthers coach Joel Quenneville, as well as Winnipeg Jets GM Kevin Cheveldayoff. Both were employed by the Blackhawks at the time of the sexual abuse committed by Aldrich, and were singled out by Beach as having ignored his claims in order to focus on the ongoing Stanley Cup Playoffs.