Florida Panthers head coach Joel Quenneville has resigned in disgrace this evening after his role in covering up sexual abuse during his time coaching the Chicago Blackhawks was made public.

He stepped down shortly after his in-person meeting with NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman, who issued the following statement moments ago:

Statement from NHL Commissioner Gary Bettman on the resignation of Joel Quenneville. pic.twitter.com/1KjdI2SKOL — NHL Public Relations (@PR_NHL) October 29, 2021