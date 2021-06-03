NHL decides on suspension for Jets F Mark Scheifele

Sharing is caring!

Montreal Canadiens forward Jake Evans was absolutely brutalized by Winnipeg Jets forward Mark Scheifele late in the 3rd period of tonight’s Round 2 opening game between the two Canadian squads, resulting in the former being stretchered off the ice.

Evans was in the process of completing a wraparound goal on Winnipeg’s vacant net when Scheifele charged at him and collided with the helpless forward at full speed; Scheifele was immediately ejected from the game, and now we know his punishment.

He’ll be suspended four games:

Winnipeg’s Mark Scheifele has been suspended for four games for Charging Montreal’s Jake Evans. https://t.co/MhMHK55lmC — NHL Player Safety (@NHLPlayerSafety) June 4, 2021