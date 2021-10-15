NHL Department of Player Safety announces punishment for Red Wings captain Dylan Larkin

by

Detroit Red Wings forward Dylan Larkin was assessed a match penalty during last night’s wild 7-6 OT loss to the Tampa Bay Lightning after he retaliated against forward Mathieu Joseph with a punch to the face.

This prompted an automatic hearing from the NHL Department of Player Safety, and they’ve rendered their decision. Larkin has been suspended for one game for his actions, meaning that he won’t play in tomorrow’s game against the Vancouver Canucks:

Leave a Comment

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.