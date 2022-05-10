NHL Draft Lottery reveals where Detroit Red Wings will select in 2022 NHL Draft

The NHL Draft Lottery is in the books and we now know where our Detroit Red Wings will be picking in the 2022 NHL Draft.

As you can see below, heading into tonight’s lottery, the Red Wings had just a 6.0% chance of landing the No. 1 overall pick.

Unfortunately, the Red Wings did not hit the jackpot and land the No. 1 overall pick but, instead, they will be selecting No. 8 in the 2022 NHL Draft, which will take place on July 7-8 in Montreal.

Nation, who would you like to see the Red Wings select with this pick?

NHL Daily Fantasy Helper: Tuesday 5/10/22

NHL DFS is similar to MLB in terms of how you build lineups, how you view stacking, and how to value players.

Two main points to always focus on in NHL DFS are what lines the players are on and making sure the goalies you are rostering are confirmed as the starters. Two of the best resources for that are LeftWingLock.com or DailyFaceOff.com. That is where you can find updated forward and power-play lines for each team, along with which goalies are confirmed as the starters.

Let’s jump in to take a look at today’s slate and some players to consider for your lineups.

Goalie to Target

Antti Raanta ($7,600): The Carolina Hurricanes will have Raanta in net tonight for a crucial Game 5 against the Boston Bruins. The series is tied 2-2 with a pivot game on tap, I’m expecting a lower-scoring contest. The first four games of this series have all finished with at least six goals, which is a lot for the playoffs.

Seeing a bit of regression when it comes to scoring — and scoring chances overall — shouldn’t be a surprise. Both teams were in the top 10 of the league during the regular season for the lowest Corsi Against (Total Shot Attempts Allowed) and the fewest goals allowed, both per 60 minutes in five-on-five situations. Both teams are far better than what they’ve shown on defense so far and should see those units step up to lead a lower-scoring game.

