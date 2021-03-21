NHL executive evaluate trade proposals involving Anthony Mantha

Sharing is caring!

Detroit Red Wings forward Anthony Mantha was re-signed to a four year contract extension this offseason, but this season has been largely one of struggle.

In 31 games played, he’s tallied eight goals with seven assists – not quite the offensive output that GM Steve Yzerman envisioned when the contract was signed.

And to that end, Mantha’s name has appeared in trade speculation as the Deadline approaches next month. The Athletic‘s Editor-in-Chief Craig Custance put together a compilation of fan suggested trade proposals for several names, with Mantha’s included. He then had a number of unnamed NHL executives respond to the proposals; check out their responses to the fan-suggested trades involving Mantha:

You can read the entire piece here.