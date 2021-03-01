NHL executive says Steve Yzerman could trade one of Detroit Red Wings’ younger forwards

Sharing is caring!

We are just over a month away from the 2021 NHL Trade Deadline and you can bet that the trade rumors and speculation will begin heating up in a big way.

Around these parts, we care most about what the Detroit Red Wings will do around the deadline as there has been plenty of speculation as to which players Steve Yzerman could soon part ways with.

According to a report in The Athletic, one NHL executive has said there is a belief that Yzerman would consider trading Tyler Bertuzzi or Anthony Mantha if the right deal presented itself.

From The Athletic:

The more interesting speculation surrounds the younger Detroit forwards up the lineup. There’s also a belief that Red Wings GM Steve Yzerman would consider trading one of his younger forwards like Tyler Bertuzzi and Anthony Mantha in the right deal. “I wouldn’t be shocked if (Yzerman) moved one of his top young forwards,” said one exec. “I think he’s listening on a lot of things.”

Nation, if you were Yzerman, would you make Mantha and/or Bertuzzi available for a trade?