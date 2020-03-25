51.2 F
Detroit Red Wings News

NHL extends quarantine period for players and staff

By Michael Whitaker

Michael Whitaker
Always at the front lines of Detroit Sports.

The National Hockey League made the decision to pause all game action earlier in the month thanks to the spread of COVID-19. So far, a handful of NHL employees have tested positive for the illness, including two players from the Ottawa Senators.

And now, the League is taking further steps to curb the spread of the illness.

According to Deputy commissioner Bill Daly, the NHL has extended the initial self-quarantine period beyond that of the original March 27 date. The new date is April 6, which is now the earliest that facilities would be able to re-open.

Commissioner Gary Bettman went on record saying that he’s optimistic that the Stanley Cup will be awarded to a champion of this current season, and that the League fully intends to have a full 2020-21 Season of play.

However, any plans to complete the current season would be made with the recommendations of health officials.

